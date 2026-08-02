Authorities say victims include 11 tourists as investigation into cause of crash begins

Small plane crash in southern Peru kills at least 13 Authorities say victims include 11 tourists as investigation into cause of crash begins

At least 13 people were killed Saturday when a small aircraft crashed into farmland near the city of Nazca in Peru's southern Ica region, local broadcaster RPP News reported.

Preliminary information indicated the victims included 11 tourists, as well as the pilot and co-pilot.

The aircraft went down about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Nazca.

Emergency responders and authorities were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.