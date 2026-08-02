Small plane crash in southern Peru kills at least 13

Berk Kutay Gokmen
02 August 2026•Update: 02 August 2026
At least 13 people were killed Saturday when a small aircraft crashed into farmland near the city of Nazca in Peru's southern Ica region, local broadcaster RPP News reported.
Preliminary information indicated the victims included 11 tourists, as well as the pilot and co-pilot.
The aircraft went down about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Nazca.
Emergency responders and authorities were dispatched to the scene, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.