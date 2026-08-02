8 others missing; rainfall has decreased, official says

8 killed as heavy rain batters India’s Kerala state 8 others missing; rainfall has decreased, official says

Eight people have died and an equal number remain missing as heavy rain battered the southern Indian state of Kerala, officials said Sunday.

V.D. Satheesan, chief minister of Kerala, confirmed the death toll in a post on US social media company X and said 13 people had been injured.

He said 5,792 people had been relocated to 209 relief camps.

“The government will ensure assistance to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” he said.

Satheesan added that although rainfall had decreased, “preparations have been made to face any eventuality.”

India experiences heavy monsoon rain each year, typically from June to September, often triggering flooding and property damage.

At least 82 people have died in floods in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, according to officials.