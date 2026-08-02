Authorities urge residents of 5 municipalities to remain indoors due to toxic substances at industrial site

Fire at industrial site in eastern France prompts confinement order for 30,000 residents Authorities urge residents of 5 municipalities to remain indoors due to toxic substances at industrial site

Authorities on Sunday ordered about 30,000 people in eastern France to remain indoors after a fire broke out at an industrial site containing toxic substances, according to broadcaster Franceinfo.

The fire erupted at the Safe company's facility in the Gandrange industrial zone in the Moselle department, where nearly 100 firefighters and around 50 emergency vehicles were deployed, local officials said.

The fire involved a 500-square-meter (5,382-square-foot) warehouse, with the presence of toxic substances at the site confirmed.

As a precaution, authorities instructed residents of five municipalities – Gandrange, Amneville, Vitry-sur-Orne, Clouange, and Rombas – to "remain confined until further notice."

Residents were advised to stay inside, keep doors and windows closed, and seal openings as much as possible.

A large plume of black smoke had been visible above the site since around 10 am local time (0800GMT).