Troops were accompanying civilians in Bint Jbeil when they came under Israeli attack, army says

5 Lebanese soldiers injured in Israeli attack in south, military says Troops were accompanying civilians in Bint Jbeil when they came under Israeli attack, army says

Five Lebanese soldiers were wounded Sunday in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, the army said.

A military statement said the soldiers sustained minor injuries in the town of Kafra in Bint Jbeil while escorting civilians in an army vehicle.

The army did not provide further details on the circumstances or the type of strike and there was no comment from the Israeli army yet.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb at the intersection of the town of Srebbine in Bint Jbeil, targeting a civilian vehicle that was being escorted by an army vehicle.

Several civilians were also injured in the attack, the agency added.

Separately, the agency said Israeli forces detonated explosives in the town of Kounine in Nabatieh, with the blasts heard across several areas in southern Lebanon.

The agency also reported explosions shortly after midnight in the vicinity of the town of Haddatha, also in the Bint Jbeil district.

It added that Israeli drones were seen flying over Beirut and the capital's southern suburbs.

The latest developments come despite a US-brokered framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26.

The agreement calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army, along with the disarmament of armed groups, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.

On July 21, the Lebanese army began deploying in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as part of the first phase of the agreement following the Israeli army's withdrawal. Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh is one of the “pilot zones” included in the first phase.

​​​​​​​Israel has continued its assaults in Lebanon since March 2, killing at least 4,333 people and wounding 12,236 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.​​​​​​​ During the current offensive, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.