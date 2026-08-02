State Department urges Americans to reconsider travel to North African enclave, citing security risks linked to large influx of migrants from Morocco

US raises travel advisory for Spain's Ceuta enclave over migration unrest State Department urges Americans to reconsider travel to North African enclave, citing security risks linked to large influx of migrants from Morocco

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Spain, raising the advisory level for Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta to Level 3, urging Americans to reconsider travel due to unrest.

The department said in a Saturday statement that the "massive and uncontrolled arrival of migrants from Morocco to Ceuta may lead to unpredictable and dangerous security situations."

It added that Spain has deployed the military, National Police, and Guardia Civil in response to the situation and advised Americans to reconsider travel to the area due to risks to their safety and security.

Ceuta, population about 83,000, lies wholly on the coast of North Africa and is separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar.

The department said the overall travel advisory for Spain remains at Level 2, advising travelers to exercise increased caution.

The advisory also warns that terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Spain and may target tourist sites, transportation hubs, markets, shopping centers, hotels, restaurants, places of worship, educational institutions, parks, and major sporting and cultural events.

It noted that demonstrations are common and may occur in response to political or economic issues, on politically significant holidays, or during international events.

For those traveling to Spain, the department advised avoiding demonstrations and crowds, remaining aware of surroundings, following the instructions of local authorities, checking local media for breaking developments, and being prepared to adjust travel plans.

Spain's Interior Ministry estimated that more than 50,000 migrants entered Ceuta irregularly on Thursday, but as of the weekend most had been returned

The migration crisis is set to be discussed by EU justice and interior ministers at a meeting on Tuesday.