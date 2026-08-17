'Ottawa participates in the US-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington!' says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran slams Canada's participation in US war on Iran 'Ottawa participates in the US-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington!' says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran's Foreign Ministry criticized Canada on Sunday over its participation in the US war on Iran, highlighting Washington's continued economic pressure on Canadian sovereignty.

"Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke; Ottawa’s response: Understood, Sir! Meanwhile, Ottawa participates in the U.S.-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington! What's the reward? THIS IS NOT HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA; IT IS WASHINGTON'S FARM TEAM," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on the US social media platform X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada was prepared to help with efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, indicating Ottawa’s willingness to support broader US-led objectives in the region.

Canadian officials have maintained that the country was neither consulted nor involved in offensive operations against Iran and has no intention of taking part. However, analysts note that Canada’s armed forces remain closely integrated with US military command structures.