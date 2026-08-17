Roberto Fernandez fires Espanyol to victory with brace while Racing Santander surrender two-goal lead in thrilling 2-2 draw against Villarreal on La Liga's opening weekend

Espanyol cruise past Levante 3-0 as Racing Santander hold Villarreal in La Liga openers Roberto Fernandez fires Espanyol to victory with brace while Racing Santander surrender two-goal lead in thrilling 2-2 draw against Villarreal on La Liga's opening weekend

Espanyol opened the 2026-27 La Liga season with a convincing 3-0 home victory over Levante, while newly promoted Racing Santander fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Villarreal on Sunday.

Espanyol 3-0 Levante

Espanyol made the perfect start at RCDE Stadium, taking the lead in the 5th minute through Roberto Fernandez. The striker turned home after Edu Exposito's free-kick caused problems inside the penalty area, with VAR confirming the goal.

The Catalan side controlled possession throughout the opening half and doubled its advantage in the 40th minute, when Fernandez completed his brace after being played through by Javi Hernandez.

Levante enjoyed more of the ball after the break but struggled to break down Espanyol's disciplined defense despite a series of attacking substitutions from coach Luis Castro.

The hosts wrapped up the victory in the 80th minute as Tyrhys Dolan finished calmly from Rafa Bauza's pass following a swift counterattack.

One of the notable moments for Levante came in the 64th minute, when Marc Santos became the youngest player to represent the club in La Liga after making his debut at just 15 years old.

Racing Santander 2-2 Villarreal

Racing Santander marked its return to La Liga after a 14-year absence with an entertaining draw against Villarreal at El Sardinero.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead, with Andres Martin converting a penalty in the 21st minute before 19-year-old Sergio Martinez doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from outside the box in the 34th minute.

Villarreal responded emphatically before halftime. Pape Gueye reduced the deficit in the 45th minute, and Nicolas Pepe equalized a minute later in first-half stoppage time to complete a remarkable comeback.

Racing started the second half brightly and created the better chances, but neither side could find a winner as the match finished 2-2.

The results leave Espanyol with three points after the opening round, while Racing Santander and Villarreal begin their campaigns with a point apiece.​​​​​​​