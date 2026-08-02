Pashinyan expected to form, lead new government after his Civil Contract Party won June elections

Nikol Pashinyan reappointed as Armenia's prime minister Pashinyan expected to form, lead new government after his Civil Contract Party won June elections

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Sunday reappointed Nikol Pashinyan as the country's prime minister.

“Based on Article 149, Part 1 of the Constitution: Appoint Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister,” Khachaturyan said in a decree published on the presidential website.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party secured victory in Armenia’s parliamentary elections in June, paving the way for him to remain in office for another term.

Under the country’s Constitution, the government resigned after the newly elected National Assembly convened for its first session, with the outgoing Cabinet continuing in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

Pashinyan had said his party would submit its candidate for prime minister to President Khachaturyan, with the incumbent expected to lead the next government.