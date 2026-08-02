Brigade to be deployed approximately 40 km from Belarusian-Ukrainian border, official says

Belarus forms airborne assault brigade near border with Ukraine Brigade to be deployed approximately 40 km from Belarusian-Ukrainian border, official says

Belarus said Sunday that it was forming an airborne assault brigade near its border with Ukraine.

The brigade will be stationed near the city of Gomel, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, Special Operations Forces Commander Alexander Ilyukevich told the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s VoenTV channel.

“A number of military units and subunits have already been formed, personnel have already been called up, officers have already been recruited, and planned preparations for their intended use are already underway,” he said.

Ilyukevich said the brigade is scheduled to be deployed to its permanent base next year.