US president says negotiations made possible after discussions with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Iran

Trump says US-Iran talks to begin Monday after shelving planned strike US president says negotiations made possible after discussions with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Iran

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that talks with Iran will begin Monday afternoon, expressing optimism that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s “denuclearization” could soon be reached.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump said conversations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran had prompted him to cancel a “massive attack” on Friday.

“They didn't want us to do it, and frankly, Saudi Arabia didn't want it either. They thought that a deal is imminent ... having to do with the Hormuz Strait and also ultimately denuclearization,” he said.

