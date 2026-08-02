Jerusalem governorate published footage showing at least 5 occupiers spitting at church before throwing stones at building

Israeli occupiers hurl stones, spit toward Armenian church in occupied East Jerusalem Jerusalem governorate published footage showing at least 5 occupiers spitting at church before throwing stones at building

Israeli occupiers attacked an Armenian church in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, collectively spitting at its entrance and throwing stones, according to a Palestinian official body.

The Jerusalem governorate said in a brief statement that a group of occupiers attacked the church in Jerusalem’s Old City, “throwing stones and collectively spitting at its entrance.”

The governorate published footage showing at least five Israeli occupiers spitting at the church before hurling stones at the building.

Incidents involving Jewish extremists spitting at churches in Jerusalem’s Old City have occurred repeatedly in recent months.

The Palestinian Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs documented at least 45 attacks by Israeli occupiers and army forces against Christians and their holy sites since the start of this year.

In a separate statement, the governorate said an Arab bus driver was subjected to “a violent assault” by a group of occupiers in East Jerusalem, leaving him injured.

The driver was transferred to a hospital for medical attention, it added, without providing further details.

Attacks against Palestinians and their properties have escalated across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

​​​​​​​At least 1,182 Palestinians have since been killed, around 13,000 injured and approximately 24,000 arrested in the occupied territory, according to official Palestinian figures.