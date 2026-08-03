Explosion reported near tanker off Oman: UK maritime agency Vessel and crew reported safe as authorities investigate incident

An explosion was reported early Monday near a tanker off the coast of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said.

The agency said it received a report of an incident about 20 nautical miles northeast of the town of Khasab after the master of the tanker reported hearing an explosion in close proximity to the vessel.

The vessel and its crew were reported safe while authorities launched an investigation into the incident, UKMTO said.

The agency also advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the United States and Iran.

Washington has called on Tehran to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway, while Iran insists that shipping traffic in waters off its coast should be subject to its oversight.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he had canceled a planned military strike on Iran after regional mediation efforts, a claim dismissed by Iranian officials, who denied reports that an agreement had been reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

