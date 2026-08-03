Morning Briefing: Aug. 3, 2026

Here's a rundown of the stories you need to start your day, including US President Donald Trump saying that talks between the United States and Iran will begin Monday after shelving a planned strike in anticipation of a deal on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's denuclearization; Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian calling a newly signed memorandum of understanding with Washington the "cornerstone" of Iran's future foreign relations; and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying negotiations with Oman on the future management of the Strait of Hormuz are nearing completion, with discussions now in their final stages.
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran will begin Monday afternoon, expressing optimism that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s “denuclearization” could soon be reached.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump said conversations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran had prompted him to cancel a “massive attack” on Friday.
“They didn't want us to do it, and frankly, Saudi Arabia didn't want it either. They thought that a deal is imminent ... having to do with the Hormuz Strait and also ultimately denuclearization,” he said.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the memorandum of understanding with the US would become the “cornerstone” of Iran’s future foreign relations.
“The memorandum of understanding that was signed was the result of the collective wisdom of the Supreme National Security Council members, and all members are aligned with it,” Pezeshkian said on the US social media platform X.
“I believe this memorandum of understanding will become the cornerstone of our foreign relations in the future,” he added.
“We must strive to make the enemy abide by what it signed. The security of our country, the region and our allies will be enhanced by this memorandum,” said Pezeshkian.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations between Iran and Oman over the management of the Strait of Hormuz are “nearing completion.”
Araghchi briefed the Cabinet on the latest status of negotiations between Tehran and Muscat, noting progress in the discussions, lran's state-run IRNA news agency reported.
He said the negotiations are “nearing completion and in their final stages,” without providing further details.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that under Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding with the US to end the war, the future management of the Strait of Hormuz was to be carried out by lran in consultation with Oman and through dialogue with regional countries.
ECONOMY AND TECHNOLOGY
The US made a rare return to Japan's currency market, buying yen for the first time in more than a decade in what President Donald Trump described as “a signal of friendship.”
The rare move aimed to support the yen after it fell to a 40-year low against the US dollar.
“They have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help. And we’re always there for Japan,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
The move marked the first joint currency intervention since 2011, when the yen surged to post-war record highs against the US dollar due to anticipated asset repatriation by domestic insurance firms following a devastating earthquake, prompting the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the Bank of Japan to jointly intervene in a coordinated market intervention to sell yen and curb its sharp rise.
Seven OPEC+ member countries agreed to increase their combined oil production by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, in line with market expectations.
Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman held a virtual meeting to review the global market conditions and outlook, according to a statement from OPEC.
Under the decision, Saudi Arabia and Russia will each increase production by 62,000 bpd. Iraq will raise output by 26,000 bpd, Kuwait by 16,000 bpd, Kazakhstan by 10,000 bpd, Algeria by 6,000 bpd and Oman by 5,000 bpd.
China announced that the main structure of the first cross-border ropeway linking it with Russia has been completed, state media reported.
Construction of the passenger ropeway connecting the city of Heihe in northeast Heilongjiang province and Blagoveshchensk, Russia across the Heilongjiang River began in 2019, and the project is set to be completed before the end of this year, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.
Once operational, the ropeway will cut cross-river travel time between the two border cities to just six to eight minutes, according to Cao Xinhong, chairman of Heihe-based Jinlonggang Construction, the contractor for the Chinese section of the project.
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