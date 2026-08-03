'U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran,' Central Command says

US military says it redirected 44 vessels under Iran blockade enforcement 'U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran,' Central Command says

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that American forces continue to enforce a US blockade against Iran, reporting that dozens of commercial vessels have been diverted as part of the ongoing maritime operations.

"U.S. forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 3, CENTCOM has redirected 44 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2," the command said on US social media company X.

Over the recent weeks, the US and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington attacking targets inside Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, particularly Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The escalation followed a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June and the launch of negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.