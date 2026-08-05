Egyptian forward poised to begin new chapter in Türkiye after record-breaking career that made him one of the greatest players of his generation

PROFILE - Mohamed Salah: Egypt's king of football Egyptian forward poised to begin new chapter in Türkiye after record-breaking career that made him one of the greatest players of his generation

From Basel to Liverpool, Salah won Europe's biggest trophies and became the Reds' leading Premier League scorer

The Egypt captain inspired his country's return to the World Cup and became one of Africa's most influential sporting figures

Mohamed Salah's expected move to Turkish club Trabzonspor marks the latest chapter in one of football's most remarkable careers, taking the Egyptian forward from a small village in the Nile Delta to the summit of world football.

Over the past decade, Salah has established himself among the sport's elite, winning major domestic and European honors while rewriting scoring records and becoming one of the greatest players of his generation. His blend of blistering pace, relentless consistency and eye for goal have made him a global icon and a symbol of Egyptian football's rise on the world stage.

Yet long before the trophies, records and worldwide acclaim, Salah's journey began with modest roots in Egypt and an ambitious move to Europe that laid the foundation for one of modern football's most celebrated careers.

Journey to Europe

Born on June 15, 1992 in Nagrig, a village in Egypt's Gharbia Governorate, the 34-year-old began his football journey with local youth clubs before joining Al-Mokawloon, where he made his senior debut in 2010 and quickly emerged as one of the country's brightest young talents.

His performances earned him a move to Swiss side Basel in 2012, where he won consecutive Swiss Super League titles and attracted attention across Europe.

Salah signed for Chelsea in January 2014 but struggled for regular first-team opportunities under Jose Mourinho. Loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma in Italy revitalized his career, allowing him to flourish in Serie A with his explosive attacking style.

Roma made the move permanent in 2016 after an impressive campaign before Liverpool secured his signature for a club-record fee the following year.

His arrival at Liverpool marked the beginning of one of the most successful periods in the club's modern history. Salah enjoyed a record-breaking debut Premier League season, scoring 32 league goals.

Overall, he helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League, two Premier League titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

He became Liverpool's leading Premier League goalscorer and the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history while also establishing himself as the all-time leading African scorer in the UEFA Champions League.

He made 442 appearances and scored 257 goals for Liverpool across all competitions during his nine seasons with the Reds.

Renowned for his blistering speed, close control, clinical finishing and ability to cut inside from the right wing onto his stronger left foot, Salah has evolved into a complete forward, adding creativity and playmaking to his goalscoring prowess.

His consistency has earned him multiple individual honors including two CAF African Footballer of the Year awards, two BBC African Footballer of the Year awards, numerous Premier League Golden Boots and repeated selections in FIFA and continental teams of the year.

'Egyptian King'

Internationally, Salah has been the face of Egyptian football for more than a decade.

He made his senior international debut in 2011 after representing his country at youth level, went on to compete at the 2012 Olympic Games, and later became captain of the national team.

Dubbed the "Egyptian King," he played a pivotal role in helping the country qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ending a 28-year absence, and guided the Pharaohs to the finals of the 2017 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the 2026 World Cup, Salah led his team out of the group stages all the way to the Round of 16 against Argentina, where they suffered a last-minute upset to exit the tournament. ​​​​​​​

Beyond football, Salah is regarded as one of Egypt's most influential public figures and a symbol of national pride.

His charitable work in his hometown, humanitarian initiatives and global popularity have made him one of the sport's most respected ambassadors.

In 2019, he was named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people, reflecting an impact that extends well beyond the pitch.

