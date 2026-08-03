Situation is 'most critical ever recorded' for this time of year, according to agency

French biodiversity agency warns drought leaves small rivers at record low levels Situation is 'most critical ever recorded' for this time of year, according to agency

France's biodiversity agency on Monday warned that drought has caused a record deterioration in the country's small rivers, describing conditions as the worst ever recorded for this time of year.

"With 43% of monitoring stations affected, this is the most critical situation ever recorded at this time of year," the French Office for Biodiversity (OFB) said.

The OFB described the situation as "historic and critical" and said 1,373 watercourses were affected by interrupted flows or had dried up completely.

It added that the situation "exceeds the historic drought of 2022," with 112 more dried-up watercourses, and is "twice as severe as in 2025."

According to the OFB, all regions of France have been affected, particularly an area stretching from Vendee to the Grand Est region, as well as parts of southern central France.

The agency identified Creuse, Vendee, Loire-Atlantique, Aveyron, Cote-d'Or, Nievre, Deux-Sevres and Charente-Maritime among the most vulnerable areas.

"Beyond the available water resources, this situation seriously threatens biodiversity and the overall functioning of aquatic ecosystems," the OFB said.