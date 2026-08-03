Russian Embassy calls blast ‘terrorist attack,’ stresses need to combat terrorism ‘in all its forms’

Moscow condemns suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan that killed 16 Russian Embassy calls blast ‘terrorist attack,’ stresses need to combat terrorism ‘in all its forms’

Russia on Monday strongly condemned a suicide bombing near a police station in northwestern Pakistan, describing it as a “terrorist attack.”

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan emphasized the need “to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

“We hope that those responsible for these heinous acts will be identified and brought to justice,” the embassy said, expressing its “deepest” condolences to the victims’ families.

The statement came after a lone suicide bomber blew himself up Sunday in Kabal town after police personnel intercepted him as he attempted to enter a police station, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed told reporters.

The blast killed 16 people, including seven police officers, and injured 21 others.

Pakistan’s northwestern and southwestern regions have seen an increase in militant attacks in recent years. Islamabad blames Afghanistan-based militants affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for the violence.

Kabul denies the accusation.