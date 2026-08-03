Russian surveillance aircraft was flying in ‘international airspace without flight plan and with transponder turned off,’ according to Poland's defense minister

Poland says its F-16s intercept Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea Russian surveillance aircraft was flying in ‘international airspace without flight plan and with transponder turned off,’ according to Poland's defense minister

Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Monday, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"Before noon, 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Leba over the Baltic Sea, the duty pair of our aircraft intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X.

"There was no violation of our airspace," he added.

He said that the aircraft was flying in “international airspace without a flight plan and with the transponder turned off."

"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland continuously monitor our security in the area and take actions to protect the Polish border," he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.

According to Polish broadcaster TVP World, the interception came three days after Polish F-16s intercepted another Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the coastal city of Kolobrzeg.