Linda McMahon calls on universities to publish public statement outlining commitments to academic excellence, research, transparency, national service

US education secretary calls on universities to declare reform commitments by end of 2026 Linda McMahon calls on universities to publish public statement outlining commitments to academic excellence, research, transparency, national service

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Monday called on university presidents and governing boards to publicly outline reforms aimed at restoring trust in higher education and reaffirming commitments to academic excellence, research and national service.

In a letter, titled A National Call to Action to University Presidents and Governing Boards, McMahon said American universities have historically played a central role in educating leaders, advancing scientific innovation and supporting economic growth, but argued that public confidence in higher education has declined.

"As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, I call upon university leaders and governing boards to reaffirm their commitment to serving the American people," McMahon wrote.

McMahon urged universities to publish statements of principles on their websites before the end of 2026 outlining commitments to rigorous teaching, scientific research and public service.

She called on institutions to address seven areas in their reform plans, including admissions transparency, free speech protections, intellectual diversity, affordability, academic rigor, research security and alignment with US national interests.

On admissions, McMahon questioned whether universities provide sufficient transparency about selection criteria and urged institutions to ensure decisions are based on merit, achievement and educational goals.

She also called on universities to protect open debate and prevent protests from disrupting campus activities, saying colleges should foster a "marketplace of ideas" where competing viewpoints can be debated.

The Education Department said the initiative is intended to encourage universities to reaffirm their commitment to academic excellence, scientific discovery and public service.