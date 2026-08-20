Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, expected to begin attending a British school in September, according to local media

Prince Harry, Meghan plan return to UK: Reports Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, expected to begin attending a British school in September, according to local media

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are planning to move back to the United Kingdom later this month with their two children, according to British media reports Wednesday.

The couple intend to relocate from the US to a private, non-royal residence outside London, the BBC reported, citing sources familiar with their plans. The move was first reported by The Daily Telegraph and The Sun.

Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, are expected to begin attending a British school in September, according to the reports.

King Charles III was informed of the planned move on Sunday, while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have also been told of the couple’s plans, the reports said.

There are currently no plans for Harry or Meghan to resume official roles as working members of the royal family.

The planned return marks a significant development for the Sussexes, who moved to the United States after stepping back from royal duties in early 2020.

