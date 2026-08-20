US president warns that any country allowing its financial institutions, businesses to provide 'any type of lifeline' to Iran will face 'tremendous' economic consequences

Trump announces 'most crushing economic operation' against Iran US president warns that any country allowing its financial institutions, businesses to provide 'any type of lifeline' to Iran will face 'tremendous' economic consequences

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced "the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” escalating his campaign to isolate Iran and warning countries and companies that assist Tehran of severe economic consequences.

"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. Tragically, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The US would seek to cut off financial and commercial channels that provide Iran with economic support, he said.

"Today, I am also announcing that any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous economic consequences," he added.

Trump specifically cited oil smuggling, financial swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies as activities that must end.

“It all needs to stop now,” he said.