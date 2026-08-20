'These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing airspace and its protection,' says Polish Army

Poland scrambles military aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine 'These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing airspace and its protection,' says Polish Army

Poland activated military aircraft and placed ground-based air defense and radar systems on heightened readiness early Thursday in response to Russian long-range aviation activity targeting Ukraine, the Polish Army said.

"In accordance with applicable procedures, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, through the Air Operations Center - Air Component Command, has activated the necessary forces and resources at its disposal," it said on the US social media platform X.

Poland also placed its ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance assets on a heightened state of readiness.

"These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing airspace and its protection, especially in areas adjacent to threatened regions," it added.

The army said it is monitoring the situation and that subordinate forces and resources remained ready to respond immediately if necessary.

