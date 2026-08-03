Wildfire in southern Netherlands prompts evacuation, deployment of defense helicopters

A large wildfire that broke out in the southern Dutch province of Limburg prompted the deployment of defense helicopters and the evacuation of a nearby campsite on Monday, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Two defense helicopters were deployed to help combat the wildfire in the municipality of Venray as authorities scaled up the response due to dry conditions.

The fire spread on both sides of a railway line running through a nature reserve, leading to the suspension of train services between Boxmeer and Venray.

"Nearly 21 hectares are on fire, and the fire is not under control. The wind is picking up and the flames are still spreading towards the north," a spokesperson told NOS.

A nearby campsite was also evacuated, with around 30 guests accommodated at a hotel. The fire department said it would take further measures in the area and assess whether additional evacuations are necessary.

While efforts to extinguish the blaze are expected to take a long time, firefighters are reportedly working to prevent the fire from spreading onto nearby railway tracks.

