Israeli occupiers attack multiple West Bank villages, injure 2 Palestinians

Two Palestinians were injured Sunday as Israeli occupiers carried out attacks on several villages across the occupied West Bank, while Israeli forces conducted separate raids in Ramallah and Nablus, according to Palestinian media.

The official Voice of Palestine radio said two Palestinians suffered injuries after being assaulted by Israeli occupiers on the outskirts of the village of Beit Ula, northwest of Hebron.

In another attack, occupiers targeted a house in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, dumping piles of garbage outside the property, the broadcaster said. No injuries were reported.

The radio station also said that Israeli forces accompanied by occupiers raided the outskirts of the Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah.

Separately, Israeli forces backed by a military bulldozer raided the town of Salem, east of Nablus, where they brought three Palestinian prisoners from the Ishtayeh family to their home, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

One of the prisoners was forced to dig in the yard of a neighboring house before the forces took him into his father’s home. Before withdrawing, the army arrested another Palestinian identified as Yamen Atwi.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said occupiers entered the village of Abu Njeim, southeast of Bethlehem, where they gathered in several neighborhoods and along the main road, triggering fears among residents of possible attacks on their homes and property.

According to Wafa, occupiers also attacked homes and vehicles in the village and entered the Gharaba area as well as the outskirts of Sinjil, Kafr Malik, Deir Jarir, Taybeh, Yabrud and Beitillu near Ramallah.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps involving killings, arrests, home demolitions and forced evacuations.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others, according to official Palestinian figures.

