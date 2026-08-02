Pastore was found dead at his home in the Bronx, media reports

Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore dead at 80 Pastore was found dead at his home in the Bronx, media reports

Vincent Pastore, the actor best known for playing Salvatore Bonpensiero in the TV series The Sopranos, has died at age 80, media reports said Saturday.

Pastore was found dead at his home in New York's Bronx borough on Saturday afternoon, authorities said, adding there was no indication of foul play, according to CBS News.

"I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name," the outlet quoted Robert Attermann, the actor’s manager, as saying.

"To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable 'Big Pussy,' but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more," he added.

Pastore portrayed Bonpensiero throughout the six-season run of The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007.

Although the character was killed in the second season after being revealed as an FBI informant, he later returned in guest appearances.

Born in the Bronx on July 14, 1946, Pastore served in the Vietnam War before earning a drama degree from Pace University.

His career included roles in films such as the crime/mob dramas Goodfellas, Carlito's Way, Men of Respect, and Gotti, as well as appearances in TV series including Law & Order, Blue Bloods, General Hospital, and Hawaii Five-0.

His most recent credits included Gravesend in 2022 and Yellowjackets in 2025, both TV roles.

Actor Michael Imperioli, who starred alongside Pastore in The Sopranos, described him as "a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends."

"I will miss him always," Imperioli said.