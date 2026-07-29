The Frames frontman won Oscar for ‘Falling Slowly,’ prominent campaigner against homelessness

Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash at 56 The Frames frontman won Oscar for ‘Falling Slowly,’ prominent campaigner against homelessness

Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard died Wednesday following a motorcycle crash in Dublin, his management announced. He was 56.

“With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning,” ATC Management said in a statement on his official website.

His family was “deeply shocked and heartbroken” and requested privacy, according to the statement.

Irish police said Hansard was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Lower Road in Lucan, west of Dublin, shortly before 4.30 am local time. He was treated by emergency personnel but died from his injuries.

Police have opened an investigation and appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to come forward.

Born in Dublin in 1970, Hansard began his musical career busking on the city’s streets before forming rock group The Frames in 1990.

He appeared as guitarist Outspan Foster in Alan Parker’s 1991 film “The Commitments” and later starred opposite Czech musician Marketa Irglova in the 2007 independent film “Once.”

Hansard and Irglova jointly won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Falling Slowly,” which they wrote for the film. Its stage adaptation later won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Hansard and Irglova also performed together as The Swell Season. His solo album “Didn’t He Ramble” was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2016.

Beyond music, Hansard was known for campaigning against homelessness. He founded Dublin’s annual Christmas Eve charity busk in 2010, attracting musicians including Bono, Sinead O’Connor, Imelda May and Shane MacGowan.

The event supported the Dublin Simon Community, which said Hansard had given his “time, talent and heart” to its work for 15 years.

The charity described him as a generous advocate and “a giant in the fight against homelessness,” saying his commitment to social justice would form an important part of his legacy.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin also paid tribute, describing Hansard as a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape.