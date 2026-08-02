Mohammed bin Salman emphasizes dialogue and de-escalation during phone call with US president, says diplomatic solutions are key to preserving regional stability

Saudi crown prince stresses to Trump need for all efforts to avert wider regional conflict Mohammed bin Salman emphasizes dialogue and de-escalation during phone call with US president, says diplomatic solutions are key to preserving regional stability

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed to US President Donald Trump the need to do everything possible to prevent the region from sliding into a broader conflict, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

In a phone call, the crown prince emphasized the need to prioritize dialogue to reduce tensions and stressed the importance of making “all possible efforts” to achieve de-escalation to pave the way for diplomatic solutions with positive outcomes, said the agency.

Such efforts are essential to preserving the security and stability of the region and preventing it from being drawn into a wider regional conflict whose repercussions affect regional and international security and stability, he added.

The two leaders also reviewed existing areas of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the US and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The call followed nearly two weeks of military strikes between the US and Iran, with Tehran targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.

Before the SPA report, US website Axios reported that in a phone call, the crown prince voiced concern with Trump about reported plans for new large-scale strikes on Iran.

Late Saturday, Trump said that he had canceled planned military strikes after Iran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, also saying Israel has joined the commitment.