Bomb blast at Moscow restaurant kills 3, injures 21

Kanyshai Butun
01 August 2026•Update: 01 August 2026
Three people were killed and 21 others injured in a bomb blast near a restaurant on Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square on Saturday, Russian authorities said.
In a statement on the Russian social media platform Max, the Interior Ministry said the explosion occurred at about 8.10 pm local time (1710GMT) near Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square.
Police and emergency services were deployed to the scene as authorities launched an investigation.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee later told state news agency Tass that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device.
The committee said those killed were a security guard who tried to stop a woman suspected of attempting to bring the explosive device into the restaurant, the woman herself, and a restaurant customer.
Meanwhile, the Telegram monitoring channel ASTRA, citing witnesses, reported that a birthday celebration for a general was taking place at the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
The report could not be independently verified, and Russian authorities have not confirmed the claim.