Türkiye will continue efforts to end conflicts, Hakan Fidan tells Abbas Araghchi over phone

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest regional developments Türkiye will continue efforts to end conflicts, Hakan Fidan tells Abbas Araghchi over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing negotiation process.

“During the call, we discussed the latest situation of the ongoing negotiation process,” Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“Türkiye will continue its efforts to end conflicts in our region and establish lasting peace,” he added.

Fidan did not provide further details about the negotiations.