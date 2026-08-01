152 killed in Gaza in July, highest monthly death toll this year: Gaza’s Health Ministry Ministry says victims included 21 children, 14 women and 4 elderly people

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday that 152 people were killed in the enclave during July, marking the highest monthly death toll recorded since the beginning of this year.

In a statement, the ministry said data from its Health Information Center showed a sharp increase in fatalities across the Gaza Strip during the past month, with 152 people killed in various governorates.

The ministry said the victims included 21 children, 14 women and four elderly people, saying the figures reflected the direct impact of the continued escalation on civilians and densely populated residential areas.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued to violate the truce, killing 1,222 people and injuring 4,053 others, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the overall death toll since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023 has risen to 73,349, with 174,162 people injured.

In addition to the human toll, Israel’s military campaign has destroyed about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, while the UN has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.