About 270 employees were working at warehouse in Kyiv region when it was struck, company claims

Alleged Russian drone strike on Ukrainian online marketplace warehouse kills 1, injures 7 About 270 employees were working at warehouse in Kyiv region when it was struck, company claims

A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian online retailer warehouse Rozetka in the Kyiv region killed one employee and injured seven others on Saturday, the company co-owner Iryna Chechotkina claimed.

In a statement on the US social media platform Facebook, she said about 270 employees were working at the warehouse when it was hit.

"Unfortunately, nothing will bring a person back to life. All our thoughts and condolences are with the family,” Chechotkina said. “Everything else we will rebuild and restore."

Chechotkina said the company operations will continue.

Russia has not yet commented on the recent claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.