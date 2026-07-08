Turkish President Erdogan receives EU leaders during NATO summit in Ankara Meeting with Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen held on margins of summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday encouraged reviving Türkiye’s European Union membership process during a meeting with top EU officials on the margins of a NATO summit in Ankara, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

President Erdogan received European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who were in Ankara for the NATO Leaders Summit, the directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The meeting addressed Türkiye-EU relations as well as regional and global issues, it added.

Erdogan said Ankara welcomes increasing contacts at all levels and expects its EU membership process to be revitalized, including through the activation of relevant mechanisms and the launch of necessary meetings.

He noted that Türkiye has been an EU candidate country for years and is part of the Customs Union, saying steps taken during the years have made Türkiye a major production hub in Europe.

The integrated structure of the Turkish and European economies strengthens Europe’s competitiveness globally, said Erdogan, adding that Türkiye naturally expects to be included in EU regulations planned on trade and investment.

Erdogan also said Türkiye has taken initiatives to contribute to Europe’s security and expects steps in line with the law of alliance within NATO.

The meeting also covered Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, the US-Iran war, and Israel’s attacks in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as the latest developments, said the directorate.

Earlier, Erdogan hosted Costa and von der Leyen at a working dinner as part of his diplomatic engagements during the summit held at the presidential complex.