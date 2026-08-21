Security services believe the weapons were hidden for Russian agents, potentially to be used on Moscow’s orders to carry out attacks, according to German public broadcasters

German authorities uncover arms cache near Berlin ‘linked to Russian spies’: Reports Security services believe the weapons were hidden for Russian agents, potentially to be used on Moscow’s orders to carry out attacks, according to German public broadcasters

German authorities discovered a hidden arms cache linked to Russian intelligence services on the outskirts of Berlin, public broadcasters NDR and WDR reported on Friday.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, assesses that the weapons – found in a forest near the capital – were stashed for Russian spies, who could be ordered by Moscow to carry out attacks, the reports said.

The professionally concealed stockpile was first discovered last autumn after authorities received a tip, according to the report. After inspecting it, authorities left the cache intact for a time and monitored the site in hopes of identifying the masterminds or anyone who came to retrieve the weapons.

A suspect was arrested in Romania last autumn in connection with the discovery, the reports said. German security authorities believe the man may have established the cache. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating the case since November on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

Neither German authorities nor the Russian Embassy in Berlin have issued an official statement on the allegations.