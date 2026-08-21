Lukashenko says Belarus can provide Myanmar with 'everything they need' Belarusian, Myanmar presidents hold talks in Minsk, discuss bilaterial ties

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Minsk can provide Myanmar people with “everything they need today and tomorrow,” according to his office.

Speaking at a meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Min Aung Hlaing in Minsk, Lukashenko said Belarus had studied Myanmar “thoroughly” and was well informed about the country’s needs.

“Belarus has all the technology to help, train and provide the Myanmar people with everything they need today and tomorrow,” he said.

Informal talks held on Thursday allowed the two sides to discuss areas of cooperation and concrete steps already taken to strengthen ties, he added.

Lukashenko said the format was also useful for addressing issues that are not publicly discussed.

During the talks, Lukashenko described Myanmar as an “important and promising partner” in Southeast Asia, saying Minsk wants to turn high-level agreements into concrete, mutually beneficial projects.

He said joint projects in industrial cooperation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other sectors are expected to move into implementation in 2027 under a 2026-2028 cooperation roadmap.

Lukashenko said the planned opening of Belarusian and Myanmar embassies in Minsk and Naypyidaw this year would help advance bilateral projects.

Myanmar, he added, had recently reached an important stage in its development by ensuring political stability, and that the people had strongly supported Min Aung Hlaing and those backing him.

Min Aung Hlaing thanked Lukashenko and said his government would continue pursuing democratic reforms based on the interests of Myanmar's people, adding that by-elections for parliament and other bodies are planned in 2027 and that Belarusian observers will be invited.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Belarus on Thursday following his official visit to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Min Aung Hlaing became president in April following a general election. The former military chief seized power in February 2021 after ousting the government of National League for Democracy party.