Modular I-ZAHA platform to be used in high-risk amphibious assaults either autonomously or via swarm tactics while minimizing personnel casualties, says defense firm FNSS' CEO

Turkish defense firm unveils unmanned amphibious assault vehicle at TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland Modular I-ZAHA platform to be used in high-risk amphibious assaults either autonomously or via swarm tactics while minimizing personnel casualties, says defense firm FNSS' CEO

Defense firm FNSS is showcasing its I-ZAHA multipurpose modular unmanned amphibious vehicle, built on the success and expertise gained from the manned ZAHA amphibious assault vehicle, at the premier naval defense event TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

FNSS CEO Selim Baybas, speaking on the sidelines of the four-day event, told Anadolu that the ZAHA system had already provided a significant force multiplier to the Turkish Navy.

“The idea for an unmanned ZAHA project came to be about six months ago, and we were able to bring it to life in a very short time working day and night,” he said. “We made massive improvements to it, and it’s a modular platform that can go fully unmanned and perform a wide variety of missions.”

The I-ZAHA was designed to execute highly dangerous maneuvers in amphibious assaults without risking casualties. “We incorporated many pieces of battle-proven equipment and subsystems from various programs, and we believe this system to be a world’s first,” he said.

The versatile I-ZAHA can be operated remotely from ships or other ZAHA units with advanced swarm capabilities.

“We completed our first Phase 1 delivery and began production for the following phases as we work in three shifts to meet the needs of the Turkish Navy and the Armed Forces,” he added.

FNSS also launched an export program to deliver both the manned and unmanned vehicles to Türkiye’s allies, with plans to leverage the lack of global competition in this area to secure massive export contracts.

