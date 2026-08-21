Parliament speaker says diplomacy can only advance when backed by readiness for war

Qalibaf urges Tehran, Baghdad to use national currencies to 'deal blow' to US dollar Parliament speaker says diplomacy can only advance when backed by readiness for war

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf called on Tehran and Baghdad to conduct bilateral trade using their national currencies to "deal a blow" to the US dollar.

Qalibaf made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian and Iraqi businesspeople at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, details of which were published Friday by ICANA, the news agency affiliated with Iranian parliament.

“Today, we can conduct trade using national currencies and deal a blow to the US dollar,” Qalibaf said.

He claimed the era of US dominance over the world has ended, but said Iran and Iraq have failed to sufficiently take advantage of emerging opportunities and continue to conduct trade using methods dating back 50 years.

Qalibaf, who began his visit to Iraq on Wednesday, said Washington and Israel had realized they could not overcome Iran and Iraq through conventional military warfare and had therefore turned to “cognitive and economic warfare.”

Rejecting claims that Iran is seeking war, Qalibaf said those who have experienced conflict understand the value of peace more than those who merely speak about it.

He also argued that diplomacy can only be effective when backed by military preparedness.

“We believe diplomacy has value and moves forward when we are prepared for war. If we are not prepared for war, no one will respond to us when we use diplomacy,” Qalibaf said.

