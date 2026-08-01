Meeting of mediators to be held soon in Cairo to reaffirm parties’ commitment to agreement, Egyptian sources say

Egypt steps up contacts to implement Cairo understandings on Gaza ceasefire Meeting of mediators to be held soon in Cairo to reaffirm parties’ commitment to agreement, Egyptian sources say

Egypt has intensified contacts with the parties involved to advance implementation of the Cairo understandings on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Egyptian sources said Saturday.

Egypt’s Al Qahera News channel quoted the sources as saying Cairo is holding “intensive contacts” regarding the implementation of understandings reached by the mediators and Palestinian factions to complete the agreement.

The sources said a meeting involving the mediators will be held soon in Cairo to reaffirm all parties’ commitment to implementing the agreement’s provisions.

They added that Hamas and other Palestinian factions are engaging positively with Egypt’s efforts and those of the other mediators, expressing hope that successful implementation of the agreement would pave the way for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian efforts come a day after the Board of Peace announced an agreement on implementing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, saying Hamas had approved a detailed roadmap, while no official Israeli position had been announced.

Hamas said Friday that it and other Palestinian factions had dealt “responsibly and positively” with the negotiations and mediators’ proposals to complete implementation of the second phase of the agreement in line with Palestinian national consensus.

The group said Israel’s commitment to halting the killing and ending its attacks is the essential first step toward implementation and establishing the framework and timetable for the agreed measures.

Hamas also said implementation of the second phase remains contingent on Israel fulfilling all commitments under the first phase of the agreement.

Regarding heavy weapons, Hamas said its agreement to include the issue in the implementation framework is conditional on a complete end to Israeli attacks, a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the start of early recovery and reconstruction, the entry of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and the deployment of the International Stabilization Force.

The group added that the conditions also include dismantling armed groups established by Israel inside Gaza and guaranteeing Palestinians’ right to self-determination and an independent state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged in June 2025 that Israel had activated Palestinian clans to counter Hamas. Israel later confirmed providing limited support to anti-Hamas factions operating inside the enclave.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, providing for a ceasefire, hostage-prisoner exchanges and expanded humanitarian aid deliveries. Hamas says Israel has continued attacks and imposed restrictions on aid entering Gaza despite the agreement.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 174,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities, while widespread destruction has devastated most of the enclave.