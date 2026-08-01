Authorities say cause of blast in central Moscow under investigation

Explosion near Moscow cafe kills 3, injures at least 15: Interior Ministry Authorities say cause of blast in central Moscow under investigation

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in an explosion near a cafe on Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement on the Russian social media platform Max, the ministry said the blast occurred at about 8.10 pm (1710GMT) near Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square.

Police and emergency services were deployed to the scene, while authorities said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

