Explosion near Moscow cafe kills 3, injures at least 15: Interior Ministry

Kanyshai Butun
01 August 2026•Update: 01 August 2026
Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in an explosion near a cafe on Moscow's Kudrinskaya Square on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.
In a statement on the Russian social media platform Max, the ministry said the blast occurred at about 8.10 pm (1710GMT) near Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square.
Police and emergency services were deployed to the scene, while authorities said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.