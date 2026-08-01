President says he 'disagrees 100%' with move to dismiss vandalism charges tied to damage at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Trump breaks with US attorney over bid to drop case against Olympic canoeist President says he 'disagrees 100%' with move to dismiss vandalism charges tied to damage at Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

President Donald Trump said Saturday he "disagrees 100%" with US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro's decision to seek dismissal of vandalism charges against US Olympic canoeist David Hearn.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump rejected Pirro's assessment of the case involving alleged damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

"I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don't know what she was thinking?" Trump wrote.

"To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area. There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!" he added.

Trump's comments came a day after Pirro asked the DC Superior Court to dismiss the indictment against Hearn, who had been charged with felony destruction of property.

In a court filing Friday, Pirro said prosecutors had obtained additional evidence after the indictment that "significantly undermine the evidentiary basis for the indictment."

The filing said damage to the Reflecting Pool's sealant resulted from a "flawed installation" rather than the actions alleged in the indictment.

Hearn was indicted in early July. At the time, Pirro alleged he had "violently" torn part of the Reflecting Pool's liner with his bare hands.

Hearn's attorneys told CNBC the case should never have been brought.

"The Trump administration's case against Davey Hearn should have never been brought," they said.

"The government’s approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology," the lawyers added.