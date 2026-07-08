‘The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to firmly safeguard its national interests and exercise its sovereignty,’ says foreign ministry spokesman

Iran accuses US of violating memorandum of understanding amid escalating tensions ‘The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to firmly safeguard its national interests and exercise its sovereignty,’ says foreign ministry spokesman

Iran accused the US on Wednesday of violating a framework agreement between the two countries, saying Washington's “unilateral” actions and attacks undermine their memorandum of understanding.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on the US social media company X that the memorandum "was, from the very first step, based not on trust but on a clear mechanism of 'commitment in return for commitment,'" because “there was no indication of good faith in the conduct of the other side.”

He said despite the explicit wording of Article Five of the memorandum, which entrusts Iran with determining arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, “the US has challenged this provision and, through its unilateral actions as well as its aggressive attacks against Iran, has effectively violated the framework of the agreement.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to firmly safeguard its national interests and exercise its sovereignty," Baqaei stressed.

His remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over."