- Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: July 18, 2026 - Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including a powerful earthquake striking off Mexico's Pacific coast; China rejecting US President Donald Trump's allegations of election interference; and an Israeli drone strike killing at least seven Palestinians during a funeral in central Gaza.

TOP STORIES

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern Mexico

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Mexico's southeastern Pacific coast, prompting authorities to deploy security and civil protection personnel, though no casualties or major damage were immediately reported.

The earthquake struck near Puerto Madero in the southern state of Chiapas and was followed by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock. A tsunami alert issued after the quake was lifted about an hour later, while authorities carried out preventive evacuations in the affected area.

China rejects Trump's claims of election interference

China rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that Beijing interfered in US elections, saying the allegations are "unfounded" and that it has "no interest" in influencing the country's electoral process.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the accusations were intended to vilify China, and reiterated that Beijing adheres to a policy of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, rejecting Trump's claims that China obtained files on 220 million US voters.

Israeli drone strike kills 7 at funeral gathering in central Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed and 19 injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian gathering during a funeral procession in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

Witnesses said the strike targeted people gathered outside the Ahmad Yassin Mosque as they prepared to bury a Palestinian who had been killed earlier the same day by Israeli forces, despite a ceasefire in the territory.

NEWS IN BRIEF

· China and Pakistan urged the US and Iran to end hostilities and return to dialogue, with Beijing and Islamabad urging negotiations toward a comprehensive peace agreement.

· Iran said US strikes on infrastructure killed eight people and wounded 20 overnight, with the Health Ministry reporting 38 deaths from renewed attacks this month.

· Only three commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours as shipping activity fell to its lowest since May amid renewed US-Iran hostilities.

· Spain’s largest wildfire of the year has burned 29,653 acres in Zaragoza province, forcing more than 1,100 people to evacuate as firefighters battle the blaze.

· Türkiye’s communications chief Burhanettin Duran criticized the EU’s latest assessment of Ankara, saying the document disregards Türkiye’s candidate status and overlooks its key role in Euro-Atlantic security.

· Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “secure and controllable” artificial intelligence development, urging global cooperation and governance frameworks as AI competition with the US intensifies.

· Iran urged citizens to conserve electricity after US strikes damaged energy facilities, with authorities asking residents to reduce air conditioner use amid heat and supply pressures.

· India launched its first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, marking a step toward green mobility and clean energy transportation.

· Belgium recorded around 2,000 excess deaths during a June-July heat wave, with authorities citing delayed registrations and extended monitoring.

· Flash floods in the US state of Texas killed at least two people and led to more than 200 rescues, with officials warning of further rainfall and risks in affected areas.

· Andy Burnham vowed to lead the UK Labour Party in a "distinctively Labour" direction, promising unity, political renewal and greater local power.

· Iranian drone strikes targeted Kuwaiti military facilities, injuring several soldiers as regional tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated.

· Canadian wildfire smoke affected air quality in the northeastern US, prompting health warnings ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

· The UN launched a $98 million appeal to aid earthquake-hit Venezuela, seeking funds for emergency shelter, health care and recovery efforts over the next year.

· A Russian appeals court upheld a ruling ordering Euroclear to pay more than $230 billion, though the Belgian firm rejected the court’s jurisdiction.

· The US military’s Central Command denied reports that Iranian forces captured or killed American troops in Syria, calling claims of an attack on al-Tanf Garrison "false."

· Somali pirates seized an oil tanker off Yemen’s Hadramout coast, with authorities coordinating an international response to track the vessel and ensure maritime safety.

· The US military said American forces destroyed an Iranian surveillance tower at the Chah Bahar Port, claiming it was used by the IRGC to track commercial vessels.

· Washington was placed under a "very unhealthy" air quality alert as Canadian wildfire smoke blanketed the region, with officials urging residents to limit outdoor activity.

· A planned Lebanon-Israel-US military meeting was postponed for technical issues, with Beirut saying Israel has yet to withdraw from agreed areas in southern Lebanon.

· A mountain collapse in southwest China killed eight people and left 34 missing after heavy rainfall triggered the disaster in Chongqing.

· UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure amid escalating US-Iran tensions, urging diplomacy to prevent further regional conflict.

· The US plans to deploy additional refueling aircraft as Trump considers expanded military options against Iran, including potential strikes on infrastructure and nuclear sites.

· An Iranian official said US missiles struck an empty oil tanker at Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal for the second time in two days.

· Moldova’s prime minister-designate, Vasile Tofan, unveiled a new Cabinet lineup ahead of a parliamentary confidence vote, with most ministers retaining their posts.

· Türkiye and the US are "closer" to resolving disputes concerning the F-35s and CAATSA sanctions, according to Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gumrukcu.

· Iraq and Syria signed a Washington deal to rehabilitate a crude oil pipeline, with the US calling it a strategically important regional infrastructure project.

· US President Donald Trump blamed Canada for wildfire smoke affecting US cities and threatened to add pollution-related costs to tariffs on Canadian imports.

· Lebanon said the Israeli army destroyed three schools in the south, with the education minister accusing forces of looting and demolishing the buildings with explosives.

· The US military’s Central Command said American forces completed the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, targeting surveillance sites, weapons storage and maritime capabilities.

· Jordan’s military said its air defenses intercepted 10 Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, with no casualties or property damage reported.

· Iran's IRGC claimed two oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, while the US military rejected the report as false.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

- Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company amid an AI selloff

Apple became the world's most valuable publicly traded company after its market capitalization climbed to $4.9 trillion, overtaking Nvidia's $4.84 trillion as AI-related stocks came under renewed selling pressure.

Nvidia has lost $1 trillion in market value since peaking in mid-May, with investors increasingly questioning whether massive spending on AI infrastructure and data centers will generate returns quickly enough to justify elevated valuations.

US industrial production rises 0.1% in June, misses forecasts

US industrial production increased 0.1% in June from the previous month, below market expectations of a 0.2% rise, according to the Federal Reserve.

Manufacturing output was unchanged for the month but rose 1.1% from a year earlier, while mining and utilities production increased. Total industrial production was up 1.1% year-on-year and grew at an annualized rate of 4% in the second quarter.

Türkiye welcomed record 756,455 cruise passengers in first half of 2026

Türkiye hosted a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first six months of 2026, marking the highest first-half total in 16 years, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

A total of 488 cruise ships called at Turkish ports between January and June, with Kusadasi remaining the busiest destination, followed by Istanbul. Passenger traffic surpassed last year's first-half record of 732,302.