US reissues Middle East travel warning amid heightened regional tensions

The US State Department on Friday renewed its travel warning for the Middle East, citing heightened tensions and urging Americans in the region to remain cautious.

"Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," it said in an advisory shared by its Bureau of Consular Affairs on US social media platform X.

The agency encouraged Americans in the region to monitor news reports for breaking developments and advised those traveling in or through the area to confirm flight schedules with their air carriers.

Washington also urged US citizens to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East and directed travelers to review country-specific security alerts.

The renewed advisory comes ​​​​​​​amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.