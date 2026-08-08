Operation in response to Houthi attacks on military camps in Marib, Hadhramaut, says spokesperson

Yemen's armed forces launch operation against Houthis Operation in response to Houthi attacks on military camps in Marib, Hadhramaut, says spokesperson

Yemen's army announced Saturday that it launched a military operation at Houthi targets and military equipment.

Army spokesman Col. Majid al-Nuzaili said in a statement that the operation was carried out in response to Houthi attacks on military camps in the provinces of Marib and Hadhramaut.

Nuzaili said the operation targeting Houthi elements and military equipment was carried out along contact lines on multiple fronts and axes.

Accusing the Houthis of dragging Yemen into regional conflicts in line with foreign agendas, Nuzaili claimed the group has shattered Yemen's economy and spread sectarianism.

Nuzaili stressed that the Yemeni army holds the Houthis and those standing behind them fully responsible for any continuation of the escalation, adding that the army would respond "without hesitation" if Houthi attacks continue.

The Houthis have not issued a statement on the developments.

Yemen's Defense Ministry announced Thursday that 17 soldiers and officers were killed and many others wounded in a ballistic missile and drone attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis on army units stationed in Marib and Hadhramaut provinces.

Fighting has been taking place on various fronts between government forces and the Houthis in Yemen since early July.