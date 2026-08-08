Development comes after Yemen's armed forces launch operation against Houthis

Yemeni government forces engage ‘hostile’ drone west of Aden Development comes after Yemen's armed forces launch operation against Houthis

Yemeni government forces said Saturday that they were engaging a “hostile” drone in the airspace west of the interim capital Aden, without providing further details.

The Southern Armed Forces, led by Presidential Leadership Council member Abdulrahman al-Muharrami, said on US social media platform X that they were “dealing with hostile drone activity west of the capital, Aden.”

Activists on X circulated claims that air defenses had intercepted a drone belonging to the Houthi group over the city.

The Houthis issued no immediate response to the government forces’ announcement.

Earlier, Yemen's army announced that it launched a military operation against Houthi targets and military equipment.

Yemen has seen a relative lull in fighting since April 2022. The war began more than 11 years ago between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since Sept. 21, 2014.