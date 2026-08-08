Yemeni government forces engage ‘hostile’ drone west of Aden

Mohammed Sameai and Rania Abushamala
08 August 2026•Update: 08 August 2026
Yemeni government forces said Saturday that they were engaging a “hostile” drone in the airspace west of the interim capital Aden, without providing further details.
The Southern Armed Forces, led by Presidential Leadership Council member Abdulrahman al-Muharrami, said on US social media platform X that they were “dealing with hostile drone activity west of the capital, Aden.”
Activists on X circulated claims that air defenses had intercepted a drone belonging to the Houthi group over the city.
The Houthis issued no immediate response to the government forces’ announcement.
Earlier, Yemen's army announced that it launched a military operation against Houthi targets and military equipment.
Yemen has seen a relative lull in fighting since April 2022. The war began more than 11 years ago between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since Sept. 21, 2014.