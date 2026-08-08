Israeli forces carried out demolition operations south of Khan Younis, continued firing east of Salah al-Din Street in central enclave, reports Wafa news agency

3 Palestinians injured by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli forces carried out demolition operations south of Khan Younis, continued firing east of Salah al-Din Street in central enclave, reports Wafa news agency

Three Palestinians were injured Saturday by Israeli army fire in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Citing local sources, Wafa said Israeli forces opened fire on a gathering of Palestinians north of the city, injuring three people.

Israeli forces have also “carried out extensive demolition operations south of Khan Younis” since Saturday morning, the sources added.

Israeli military vehicles continued firing east of Salah al-Din Street near the Wadi Gaza Bridge in the central enclave.

The attacks came in violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025.

The Israeli army currently occupies around 70% of the Gaza Strip following a genocidal war that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.