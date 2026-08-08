Typhoon Dolphin expected to closely pass by Taiwan on Saturday night or Sunday, bringing heavy rain

China raises typhoon alert as Dolphin approaches Typhoon Dolphin expected to closely pass by Taiwan on Saturday night or Sunday, bringing heavy rain

China has raised its emergency response for Typhoon Dolphin to Level III and upgraded its typhoon warning from yellow to orange as the storm approaches the country’s eastern coast, state-run media reported Saturday.

The National Meteorological Center said Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, could make landfall between Zhejiang and northern Fujian from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, according to Xinhua News.

Authorities have activated flood-control measures across Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Jiangxi, warning of flooding, landslides and urban waterlogging.

Meanwhile, NHK reported that temperatures in Japan’s earthquake-hit Kumamoto Prefecture reached 34.9C (94.8F) on Saturday.

Officials urged survivors to avoid strenuous recovery work during the hottest hours and stay hydrated, while warning that Typhoon Dolphin could bring strong winds and rain, increasing landslide risks in areas weakened by last week’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

In Taiwan, Typhoon Dolphin is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Saturday night or Sunday, bringing heavy rain as its outer bands reach northern parts of the island, authorities said.

In the Philippines, the reported death toll linked to the Southwest Monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay has reached six, with deaths reported in Rizal, Benguet and La Union, according to the Office of Civil Defense.