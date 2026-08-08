ASEAN celebrates 59th anniversary with call for unity, peace, cooperation Leaders, officials highlight regional integration as Timor-Leste joins ASEAN as 11th member

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) marked its 59th anniversary on Saturday with calls for unity, resilience and closer cooperation as the region faces growing geopolitical, economic and climate challenges.

The celebration at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta was held under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together” and was addressed by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., chair of ASEAN for 2026, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono.

Kao said ASEAN had grown from five founding members in 1967 into an 11-member community representing nearly 700 million people, according to a statement issued by the ASEAN Secretariat.

He welcomed Timor-Leste, which participated in ASEAN Day for the first time as the bloc’s newest member.

Kao also highlighted the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, saying its principles of mutual respect, sovereignty and peaceful dispute settlement remained essential to regional stability.

Sugiono said ASEAN’s success should be measured by its ability to deliver tangible benefits to people, including food security, decent employment, safety and opportunities for younger generations.

He also stressed that ASEAN should not become an arena for rivalry among major powers.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said ASEAN’s 59-year journey demonstrated the value of cooperation and ASEAN centrality.

Pakistan also congratulated ASEAN, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to deeper cooperation with Southeast Asia in trade, investment, education and regional peace.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia's future depends on the countries of ASEAN, and the countries of ASEAN can depend on Australia.

"As ASEAN's oldest Dialogue Partner, we are working together to create a more peaceful, stable and prosperous region. Happy ASEAN Day to our friends across Southeast Asia," she wrote on US social media platform X.