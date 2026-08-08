- UEFA confirms departure payment, MBA funding but not alleged relationship, according to reports

FIFA president denies claim UEFA paid off alleged ‘lover’ - UEFA confirms departure payment, MBA funding but not alleged relationship, according to reports

A spokesperson for FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly denied allegations that UEFA paid off Infantino’s alleged lover while he served as general secretary of European football’s governing body.

The Daily Telegraph reported Friday that the woman received a six-figure departure payment following her alleged relationship with Infantino, who is married.

UEFA confirmed that the woman received a payment upon leaving the organization and that it funded an MBA course for her at a local business school. It did not confirm the alleged relationship.

The European governing body said the payments complied with regulations in force at the time, adding that those rules had since been tightened and now reflected the standards expected of a “modern, high-profile organisation.”

“FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory,” a FIFA spokesman told the Telegraph.

The spokesman also said no UEFA or FIFA employee had ever complained about Infantino’s behavior and that all departure and severance packages had been approved by the appropriate directors under applicable regulations.

Infantino served as UEFA general secretary from October 2009 until he was elected FIFA president on Feb. 26, 2016.

The allegations emerged as Infantino faced mounting pressure following the collapse of his proposal to sell stakes in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors.

The plan involved offering private investors a stake of up to 20% in the subsidiary but was withdrawn following widespread opposition.​​​​​​​

