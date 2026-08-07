Toney due in court in September over alleged nightclub assault in central London in December

English footballer Ivan Toney charged with assault Toney due in court in September over alleged nightclub assault in central London in December

England footballer Ivan Toney has been charged with assault over an incident at a nightclub in central London last December, the Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Police said the charge relates to an incident on Dec. 6 at a nightclub on Wardour Street.

Toney was charged on July 31 over the incident, which reportedly took place at the now-closed 100 Wardour Street venue, according to the BBC.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 24.

A spokesperson for Toney said: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

Toney began his career at Northampton Town before permanent spells at Newcastle United, Peterborough United and Brentford.

The striker moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli in 2024.

