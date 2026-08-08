Premier League champions Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder joins Gunners on 4-year contract with option for additional season; fee reportedly $101.16 million

Premier League champions Arsenal announced Saturday the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United on a long-term contract.

“We are delighted to announce that Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes has joined us from Newcastle United on a long-term contract,” Arsenal said in a statement.

The 28-year-old signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional season, while British media reported that the transfer was worth about $101.16 million.

“Bruno joins us having established himself as one of the most influential players in the Premier League,” the north London club said.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta praised the midfielder’s versatility and said his arrival would strengthen manager Mikel Arteta’s squad.

“As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year,” Berta said.

“Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies.”

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from French club Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022 and made 195 appearances across all competitions, scoring 31 goals.

He captained Newcastle to the League Cup title in 2025, helping the club secure its first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

His departure represents another setback for Newcastle following the exits of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe, who stepped down and was replaced by German coach Matthias Jaissle.